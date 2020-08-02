in Music News

Songs By Maroon 5, Topic & A7S, Jack Harlow Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio; Juice WRLD & Marshmello, Taylor Swift, Kelsea Ballerini & Halsey Reach Top 30

“Nobody’s Love,” “Breaking Me,” “WHATS POPPIN,” “Come & Go,” “cardigan,” and “the other girl” rise to new highs on the pop chart.

Maroon 5 - Nobody's Love video screen | 222/Interscope

Powered by the format’s greatest airplay gain, Maroon 5’s “Nobody’s Love” rockets into the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me” and Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN” also enter that region.

Up fifteen places, “Nobody’s Love” earns #21 on this week’s listing. The new Maroon 5 single earned 3,660 spins during the July 26-August 1 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by a format-leading 2,072 spins.

Played 2,987 times during the tracking week (+581), “Breaking Me” ascends five spots to #23.

“WHATS POPPIN” concurrently rises two places to #25; it received 2,926 spins (+472).

— Juice WRLD & Marshmello’s “Come & Go,” Taylor Swift’s “cardigan” and Kelsea Ballerini & Halsey’s “the other girl” also make upward moves this week.

After earning #40 last week, “Come & Go” improves to #27 this week. The collaboration received 2,477 spins, topping last week’s mark by 1,283 plays.

Below last week’s chart at #51, “cardigan” rockets onto this week’s listing at #28. The mainstream “folklore” single posted a tracking period play count of 2,365, which reflects a week-over-week gain of 1,774.

Up three places, “the other girl” earns #30 with 2,078 spins (+189).

