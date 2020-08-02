Republic: Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” Debuts With Over 2 Million First-Week Global Units, Reaches Over 500 Million Global Streams

Signposted by its chart-topping success in markets like the United States and United Kingdom, Taylor Swift’s “folklore” posted a massive opening week worldwide consumption number.

According to Republic, “folklore” debuted with over 2 million global consumption units. The units are defined as either an album sale or an equivalent unit from track sales or track streams.

In terms of streams, Republic adds that “folklore” generated over 500 million first-week audio and video streams around the world.

Along with spotlighting its success in markets like the US, UK, Australia and Ireland, Republic adds that “folklore” delivered the biggest opening week in China since her own “Lover” launched last year. Between “Lover” and “folklore,” Swift has the two biggest Western artist debuts in the country.

In the US, Swift scores her seventh #1 album. She also becomes the first artist in the modern era to sell at least 500K weekly copies (traditional album sales) with seven different albums.