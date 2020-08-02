in Music News

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Officially Reaches #1 At Pop Radio; “Adore You” Returns To Top 5

Harry Styles scores his second #1 at pop radio.

Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar video screen | Columbia

This past April, “Adore You” became Harry Styles’ first career #1 at pop radio.

This week, follow-up “Watermelon Sugar” becomes his second such chart-topper.

Played ~18,704 times during the July 26-August 1 tracking period, “Watermelon Sugar” rises one spot to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. The spin count tops last week’s mark by an impressive 1,669 plays.

A bona fide smash, “Watermelon Sugar” is expected to spend multiple weeks atop the chart. It is still fairly new to the format, posting strong callout and consumption numbers, gaining in airplay (it again ranks as one of the format’s top spin gainers), and without an imminent threat from below.

On the subject of longevity, the aforementioned “Adore You” impressively rises one place to #5 on this week’s chart. Although the enduring hit only spent one week atop the chart, it has remained inside the Top 10 – and often Top 5 – since reaching that peak position.

— Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart,” which topped last week’s chart, falls to #2 this week. The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” and SAINt JHN’s “Roses” hold at #3 and #4, respectively.

adore youharry styleswatermelon sugar

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Daniela Andrade’s “Crazy” Cover Enters Top 40 On US iTunes Sales Chart After “Umbrella Academy” Feature