Daniela Andrade’s “Crazy” Cover Enters Top 40 On US iTunes Sales Chart After “Umbrella Academy” Feature

“Crazy” appears in the season two premiere.

More than six years ago, musician Daniela Andrade released a cover of Gnarls Barkley’s “Crazy” to digital platforms.

The cover appears in the newly released second season of “Umbrella Academy.” On the heels of the inclusion, it is making major waves on the US iTunes sales chart.

Andrade’s version of “Crazy” blasted into the Top 40 Saturday night. By press time at 2:05AM ET Sunday morning, it was #31 on the chart. The cover had never previously appeared on the listing, although it has definitely attracted an ample audience over the years. The Spotify audio boasts over 40 million streams, while the video has surpassed the 20 million mark on YouTube.

“Crazy” appears in the premiere installment of the ten-episode second season. The new episodes have proven resonant with viewers, sending the show to #1 on the US Netflix Chart.

