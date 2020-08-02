in Music News

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Returns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

“Watermelon Sugar” is back atop the iTunes listing.

Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar video screen | Columbia

As it reaches #1 at pop radio, Harry Styles’ smash “Watermelon Sugar” returns to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart.

“Watermelon Sugar” recaptured the top spot Sunday evening – and it remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 6:55PM ET.

The song has been a consistently strong seller since its release last November (it first topped the chart during its opening weekend) — and particularly since it became an official single earlier this spring. At this specific moment, it is also benefiting from discounted pricing.

With the song likely to enjoy another radio airplay gain and continue posting strong streaming numbers, this week seemingly represents an opportunity for “Watermelon Sugar” to reach a peak on the Billboard Hot 100 (for the chart dated August 15, with positions announced on August 10). The sales performance will help with that effort.

harry styleswatermelon sugar

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

