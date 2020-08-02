in Music News

LoCash’s “One Big Country Song” Reaches #1 At Country Radio

The LoCash single makes a big jump on this week’s chart.

LoCash’s “One Big Country Song” was #6 on last week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart. It soars to #1 this week.

Indeed, “One Big Country Song” ranks as the week’s biggest song at country radio. It seizes the throne from Miranda Lambert’s “Bluebird.”

Along with ruling for chart points, “One Big Country Song” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the July 26-August 1 tracking period. It received ~8,224 spins (+1,502) and ~49.5 million audience impressions.

Chris Janson’s “Done” rises one spot to #2 this week, while Maddie & Tae’s “Die From A Broken Heart” ascends two places to #3. Both “Done” and “Die From A Broken Heart” are expected to reach #1 in the near future.

