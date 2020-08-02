in Music News

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” Earns 4th Week At #1 On Rhythmic & Urban Radio Charts

“ROCKSTAR” returns to #1 at rhythmic and keeps #1 at urban.

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch - ROCKSTAR | Video Screen | Interscope

DaBaby’s smash “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” returns to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart. It thus begins a third reign at the format, amounting to four overall weeks in the pinnacle position.

“ROCKSTAR” concurrently retains the urban radio crown, earning a fourth consecutive week atop that chart.

— “ROCKSTAR” leads the rhythmic format thanks to the ~6,383 spins it received during the July 26-August 1 tracking period (+61).

Down one place, Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” takes #2. Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN” holds at #3 and Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” stays at #4.

Up one spot, Young T & Bugsey’s “Don’t Rush (featuring Headie One)” claims #5.

— “ROCKSTAR” meanwhile continues its urban radio reign with ~6,433 tracking period plays (+57). “WHATS POPPIN” holds at #2, and “Go Crazy” stays at #3. Roddy Ricch’s “High Fashion (featuring Mustard)” spends another week at #4, and Lil Baby’s “Emotionally Scarred” rises one rung to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

