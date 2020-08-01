in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan” Ranks As Top New Entry On Global YouTube Music Videos & Song Chart; Swift Makes Big Gain On Artists Chart

“cardigan” makes the top ten on this week’s charts.

Taylor Swift - cardigan video screen | UMG

The mainstream focus track from Taylor Swift’s new “folklore” made a predictably big YouTube impact during opening week.

The official music video garnered 26.4 million views during the July 24-30 tracking period. The figure slots “cardigan” at #6 on the Global YouTube Music Videos chart. “Cardigan” meanwhile ranks as the chart’s top new entry, as the five better performers were all holdover videos (led by Tainy & J Balvin’s “Agua,” which spends a second week at #1).

Credited with 31.4 million views across all official uploads (and eligible user content), “cardigan” meanwhile grabs #8 on the Global YouTube Songs chart. It, too, represents as that chart’s top debut.

Thanks to interest in her new album, Swift soars seventy-four places to #9 on the Global YouTube Artists Chart. She received 162 million total views this week, up 234% from the previous tracking period.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

