Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan” Ranks As Top New Entry On Global YouTube Music Videos & Song Chart; Swift Makes Big Gain On Artists Chart

The mainstream focus track from Taylor Swift’s new “folklore” made a predictably big YouTube impact during opening week.

The official music video garnered 26.4 million views during the July 24-30 tracking period. The figure slots “cardigan” at #6 on the Global YouTube Music Videos chart. “Cardigan” meanwhile ranks as the chart’s top new entry, as the five better performers were all holdover videos (led by Tainy & J Balvin’s “Agua,” which spends a second week at #1).

Credited with 31.4 million views across all official uploads (and eligible user content), “cardigan” meanwhile grabs #8 on the Global YouTube Songs chart. It, too, represents as that chart’s top debut.

Thanks to interest in her new album, Swift soars seventy-four places to #9 on the Global YouTube Artists Chart. She received 162 million total views this week, up 234% from the previous tracking period.