Taylor Swift’s “exile,” “the 1” Also Make Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts

As previously reported, Taylor Swift’s “cardigan” arrives inside the Top 10 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos and Songs Charts. It is the top debut on each listing.

It is not, however, the only song from Swift’s new “folklore” album to grace the charts. “exile (featuring Bon Iver)” and “the 1” also debut.

Credited with 11.8 million views during the July 24-30 tracking period, the “exile” lyric video starts at #25 on the Music Videos chart. The collaboration meanwhile garners #45 on the Songs chart, courtesy of its 13.3 million total tracking period streams.

The lyric video for “the 1” earns #55 on the Music Videos chart with 8.16 million views. A total streaming count of 9.54 million slots “the 1” at #80 on the overall Songs chart.