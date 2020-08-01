in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “exile,” “the 1” Also Make Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts

“exile” and “the 1” were the next-most popular tracks on YouTube.

Taylor Swift - exile ft. Bon Iver - Lyric Video screen | UMG

As previously reported, Taylor Swift’s “cardigan” arrives inside the Top 10 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos and Songs Charts. It is the top debut on each listing.

It is not, however, the only song from Swift’s new “folklore” album to grace the charts. “exile (featuring Bon Iver)” and “the 1” also debut.

Credited with 11.8 million views during the July 24-30 tracking period, the “exile” lyric video starts at #25 on the Music Videos chart. The collaboration meanwhile garners #45 on the Songs chart, courtesy of its 13.3 million total tracking period streams.

The lyric video for “the 1” earns #55 on the Music Videos chart with 8.16 million views. A total streaming count of 9.54 million slots “the 1” at #80 on the overall Songs chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

