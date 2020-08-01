“Cardigan,” “Exile,” “The 1,” “August,” “Betty” Were Taylor Swift’s Top “Folklore” Songs On YouTube This Week (Preliminary)

The release of new album “folklore” fueled by a big weekly YouTube gain for Taylor Swift.

According to preliminary data from YouTube**, Swift received 166 million global plays during the July 24-30 tracking period. The figure more than triples her recent weekly average on the platform.

Insofar as it is the first mainstream single and received an official video, “cardigan” by far ranked as Swift’s top song for the week. YouTube credits “cardigan” with 36.3 million views, accounting for the video, as well as other eligible uploads.

“exile (featuring Bon Iver)” grabs #2 with 12.7 million views, while fellow “folklore” song “the 1” earns #3 with 8.9 million.

Swift’s enduring hit “Love Story” takes the #4 position, while “folklore” track “august” earns #5 with 5.2 million.

“You Belong With Me,” another earlier Swift hit, earns #6 on the weekly chart. “Folklore” tracks then come back into play, with “betty” (#7, 5.0 million) and “my tears ricochet” (#8, 4.9 million) earning the next two spots. Other “folklore” tracks appear as follows:

the last great american dynasty – 4.7 million (#7 for folklore, #10 overall)

invisible string – 3.7 million (#8 for folklore, #11 overall)

this is me trying – 3.5 million (#9 for folklore, #12 overall)

mirrorball – 3.4 million (#10 for folklore, #13 overall)

seven – 3.2 million (#11 for folklore, #16 overall)

hoax – 3.0 million (#12 for folklore, #17 overall)

illicit affairs – 3.0 million (#13 for folklore, #19 overall)

mad woman – 3.0 million (#14 for folklore, #20 overall)

Viewership counts for “peace” and “epiphany” are not available at press time, as they did not make Swift’s weekly Top 20.

**Editor’s Note: Typically published on Saturday nights, the official YouTube chart numbers may differ slightly from the preliminary data in this article.