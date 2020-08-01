in Music News

Tainy & J Balvin’s “Agua” Spends 2nd Week At #1 On YouTube Music Videos Chart, BLACKPINK’s “HYLT” Celebrates 5th Atop Songs Chart

“Agua” and “How You Like That” again share global YouTube honors.

Mirroring last week’s outcome, Tainy & J Balvin’s “Agua” tops the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, while BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” rules the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

Credited with 45.2 million views during the July 24-30 tracking period, the “Agua” video celebrates a second week at #1 on the Music Videos listing. This week’s view count actually tops last week’s mark by a healthy 14.2%.

Although it slips one spot to #3 on Videos, “How You Like That” remains a dominant #1 on Songs. Celebrating a fifth week at #1, “How You Like That” received 97.9 million total YouTube streams during the tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by 11.2% but keeps “How You Like That” distantly ahead of the pack.

“Agua,” which takes #2 on Songs, received 59 million total streams.

