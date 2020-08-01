Dan + Shay’s “I Should Probably Go To Bed” Received Massive Opening Day Airplay At Country Radio

Dan + Shay’s “I Should Probably Go To Bed” received an unsurprisingly significant amount of first-day airplay at country radio.

According to Mediabase, “I Should Probably Go To Bed” had received 1,534 spins and over 10 million audience impressions by the end of Friday, July 31. The song will not receive quite as much support on Saturday, but it is still a lock to debut inside the Top 40 – if not Top 30 – on this week’s official Mediabase country chart.

“I Should Probably Go To Bed” by far made its biggest initial splash at country, but it also received some opening day interest at pop and hot adult contemporary – where the duo has achieved success in recent years. Befitting the act’s crossover status, “I Should Probably Go To Bed” will reportedly impact the mainstream formats later this month (during, as opposed to after, its country radio run).

“I Should Probably Go To Bed” is also selling well; it currently sits at #3 on the all-genre US iTunes chart.