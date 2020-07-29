Black Pumas Confirmed For Performance On August 5 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

For the second time this year, Black Pumas will play an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The Grammy-nominated act, which first played “Fallon” this January, will perform on the August 5 “Tonight Show.” NBC confirmed the news, adding that Jamie Foxx and Tig Notaro will appear for interviews on the episode.

Black Pumas have been no strangers to the television landscape during the quarantine period. Last month, the duo performed on episodes of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

As for “Fallon,” updated listings follow:

Wednesday, July 29: Guests include Ice T, Jack Whitehall and musical guest Charlie Wilson. Show 1298A

Thursday, July 30: Guests include Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor and musical guest Alanis Morissette. Show 1299A

Friday, July 31: TBD Repeat.

Monday, August 3: Guests include Common and musical guest Rufus Wainwright. Show 1300A

Tuesday, August 4: Guests include Jesse Eisenberg, Blake Griffin and musical guest Gracie Abrams. Show 1301A

Wednesday, August 5: Guests include Jamie Foxx, Tig Notaro and musical guest Black Pumas. Show 1302A