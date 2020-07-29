LOONA Member Chuu Enters Top 5 On US iTunes Sales Chart With “Spring Flower”

“Spring Flower,” the “Into The Ring” soundtrack contribution from LOONA member Chuu, is enjoying a strong performance on US iTunes.
As of press time at 1PM ET Wednesday, “Spring Flower” is #5 on the all-genre song sales chart. The track trails only Blake Shelton’s “Happy Anywhere (featuring Gwen Stefani)” (#1), Maroon 5’s “Nobody’s Love” (#2), Taylor Swift’s “cardigan” (#3), and Taylor Swift’s “exile (featuring Bon Iver)” on the listing.
To further support the song, Chuu released a pair of music videos on YouTube – an official video, as well as a live performance recording. Both videos are embedded below.
