LOONA Member Chuu Enters Top 5 On US iTunes Sales Chart With “Spring Flower”

Chuu’s OST is faring well on iTunes.

Into The Ring OST cover | Music & New

“Spring Flower,” the “Into The Ring” soundtrack contribution from LOONA member Chuu, is enjoying a strong performance on US iTunes.

As of press time at 1PM ET Wednesday, “Spring Flower” is #5 on the all-genre song sales chart. The track trails only Blake Shelton’s “Happy Anywhere (featuring Gwen Stefani)” (#1), Maroon 5’s “Nobody’s Love” (#2), Taylor Swift’s “cardigan” (#3), and Taylor Swift’s “exile (featuring Bon Iver)” on the listing.

To further support the song, Chuu released a pair of music videos on YouTube – an official video, as well as a live performance recording. Both videos are embedded below.

