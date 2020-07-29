in TV News

Brittany O’Grady, Nathalie Emmanuel, More Scheduled For August 4 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

Numerous guests will appear on the August 4 “Kelly.”

Little Voice - Episode 105 - Press Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

Earlier this month, “Little Voice” premiered on Apple TV+.

Next week, star Brittany O’Grady will make a daytime talk show appearance.

The actress will appear as part of the August 4 “Kelly Clarkson Show.” That day’s loaded lineup also includes Jeff Foxworthy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kayla Greer, and Stephanie Quayle.

Along with the guest appearances, the August 4 broadcast will feature a “Kelly-Oke” cover of Patty Loveless’ “Blame It On Your Heart.”

Other upcoming “Kelly” lineups are as follows:

August 3 – Jason Halbert, Al Roker, Hilarie Burton Morgan, Dan McKernan (cover: Sam Smith’s “How Do You Sleep”)
August 5 – Ellen Page, Rob Riggle, Christina Tosi (cover: Ashe’s “Moral Of The Story”)
August 6 – Dakota Fanning, Mike Rowe (cover: Rascal Flatts’ “I’m Movin’ On”)

