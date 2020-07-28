Emmy Nominee Matthew Macfadyen, Foster The People Scheduled For August 4 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Like several of his “Succession” co-stars, actor Matthew Macfadyen received his first Emmy nomination in conjunction with the 2020 awards.

On the heels of the big news, Macfadyen will make an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

NBC confirms Macfadyen for the August 4 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature a performance by Foster The People.

NBC’s official “Late Night” listings follow:

Tuesday, July 28: New content shot remotely featuring guests Cameron Diaz (Avaline), Billy Porter (“Be An #ArtsHero”) and musical guest Jason Aldean (Song: “Got What I Got,” Album: 9). Show 1018A.

Wednesday, July 29: New content shot remotely featuring guests David Schwimmer (Intelligence) and Robin Thede (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”). Show 1019A.

Thursday, July 30: New content shot remotely featuring guests Sean Hayes (Smartless) and Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek). Show 1020A.

Friday, July 31: Guests Colin Jost (A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir) and Cristin Milioti (Palm Springs). Nikki Glaspie sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 7/20/20)

Monday, August 3: New content shot remotely featuring guest Jane Curtin (United We Fall). Thaddeus Dixon sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1021A.

Tuesday, August 4: New content shot remotely featuring guest Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) and musical guest Foster the People (Single: “Lamb’s Wool”). Thaddeus Dixon sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1022A.