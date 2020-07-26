Songs By Maroon 5, Juice WRLD & Marshmello Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio, DJ Khaled & Drake’s “POPSTAR” Top 50

As it rockets into the Top 25 at hot adult contemporary radio, Maroon 5’s “Nobody’s Love” earns a Top 40 position at pop.

Despite not launching until the sixth day of the July 19-25 tracking period, “Nobody’s Love” received 1,588 pop radio plays. The count yields a #36 debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Juice WRLD & Marshmello’s “Come & Go” also makes this week’s Mediabase pop chart. The song, which was below last week’s chart at #55, makes this week’s listing at #40. It received 1,194 spins, topping last week’s mark by 961.

— DJ Khaled’s “POPSTAR (featuring Drake)” meanwhile makes a move just below the 40-song chart. Played 607 times during the tracking week (+390), “POPSTAR” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #50 song. It was #56 last week.