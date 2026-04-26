in Music News

J. Cole’s “WHO TF IZ U” Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

J. Cole’s single rises to the top of the rhythmic chart.

J. Cole - The Fall-Off cover | Interscope

J. Cole’s “WHO TF IZ U” officially hits #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

The single, which was #3 on last week’s listing, takes over the crown from T.I.’s “Let Em Know.”

“WHO TF IZ U” received ~5,820 spins during the April 19-25 tracking period, topping last week’s sum by 921.

“Let Em Know” drops to #2 this week, and Don Toliver’s “Body” climbs two places to #3 on the new listing.

Kehlani’s “Folded” spends another week as rhythmic radio’s #4 song. Down three places, French Montana & Max B’s “Ever Since U Left Me” settles for #5.

don toliverfrench montanaj. colekehlanimax bT.I.who tf iz u

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Noah Kahan Claims Entire Top 6 On US Spotify Streaming Chart With Songs From “The Great Divide”

DaBaby’s “Pop Dat Thang” Officially Reaches #1 At Urban Radio