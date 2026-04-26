J. Cole’s “WHO TF IZ U” Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

J. Cole’s “WHO TF IZ U” officially hits #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

The single, which was #3 on last week’s listing, takes over the crown from T.I.’s “Let Em Know.”

“WHO TF IZ U” received ~5,820 spins during the April 19-25 tracking period, topping last week’s sum by 921.

“Let Em Know” drops to #2 this week, and Don Toliver’s “Body” climbs two places to #3 on the new listing.

Kehlani’s “Folded” spends another week as rhythmic radio’s #4 song. Down three places, French Montana & Max B’s “Ever Since U Left Me” settles for #5.