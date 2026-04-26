Luke Combs’ “Days Like These” Earns #1 At Country Radio, “Sleepless In A Hotel Room” Stays At #2

Luke Combs has the top two songs on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

His “Days Like These” rises two places to rank as the format’s #1 song, while fellow single “Sleepless In A Hotel Room” spends another week at #2.

Along with ruling for chart points, “Days Like These” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the April 19-25 tracking period. It takes second in audience impressions, trailing the aforementioned “Sleepless.”

Cody Johnson’s “The Fall” rises one place to #3 on this week’s Mediabase country chart, as Tucker Wetmore’s “Brunette” ticks up a level to #4. Riley Green’s “Change My Mind” moves up one level to #5.