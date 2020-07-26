in Music News

Maroon 5’s “Nobody’s Love” Blasts Into Top 25 At Hot AC Radio, Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan” Top 40

“Nobody’s Love” and “Cardigan” rocket into the Top 40 at Hot AC radio.

Maroon 5 - Nobody's Love video screen | 222/Interscope

Despite their late-week arrivals, Maroon 5’s “Nobody’s Love” and Taylor Swift’s “cardigan” debut on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

“Nobody’s Love,” in fact, soars all the way into the Top 25. Credited with 817 spins during the July 19-25 tracking period, “Nobody’s Love” earns #24 on this week’s listing.

“Cardigan” lands just outside the Top 30, earning #31 on the chart courtesy of its 417 plays.

Both songs formally launched on the sixth day of the tracking period.

They are also receiving airplay at pop radio; “Nobody’s Love” makes that format’s airplay chart at #36.

