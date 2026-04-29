Teddy Swims’ “Mr. Know It All” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Teddy Swims’ “Mr. Know It All” officially launched at pop radio this week, and programmers offered an enthusiastic showing of support.

The song landed on playlists at 95 Mediabase-monitored stations, ranking as the format’s most added song.

Picked up by 54 stations, Tyla & Zara Larsson’s “SHE DID IT AGAIN” ranks as second-most added.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “House Tour” takes third on the Mediabase pop add board with pickups from 23 stations, while an add count of 17 slots Taemin’s “Long Way Home” in fourth.

A new option for 11 stations, Bella Kay’s “iloveitiloveitiloveit” takes fifth place.

Larsson’s revived “Lush Life” follows in sixth with 10 new adds, while Dominic Fike’s “Babydoll” and Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” tie for seventh with 9 new pickups each.

Tame Impala & JENNIE’s “Dracula,” which received 8 new adds, follows in ninth on the add board.

With 6 adds each, Cortis’ “Go!,” Harry Styles’ “American Girls” and Raye’s “Click Clack Symphony” share tenth place.