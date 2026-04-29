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Teddy Swims’ “Mr. Know It All” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The new Teddy Swims single receives a warm welcome at pop radio.

Teddy Swims - Mr. Know It All video screenshot | Warner

Teddy Swims’ “Mr. Know It All” officially launched at pop radio this week, and programmers offered an enthusiastic showing of support.

The song landed on playlists at 95 Mediabase-monitored stations, ranking as the format’s most added song.

Picked up by 54 stations, Tyla & Zara Larsson’s “SHE DID IT AGAIN” ranks as second-most added.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “House Tour” takes third on the Mediabase pop add board with pickups from 23 stations, while an add count of 17 slots Taemin’s “Long Way Home” in fourth.

A new option for 11 stations, Bella Kay’s “iloveitiloveitiloveit” takes fifth place.

Larsson’s revived “Lush Life” follows in sixth with 10 new adds, while Dominic Fike’s “Babydoll” and Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” tie for seventh with 9 new pickups each.

Tame Impala & JENNIE’s “Dracula,” which received 8 new adds, follows in ninth on the add board.

With 6 adds each, Cortis’ “Go!,” Harry Styles’ “American Girls” and Raye’s “Click Clack Symphony” share tenth place.

Bella kaycortisdominic fikeElla langleyharry stylesjenniemr. know it allrayesabrina carpentertaemintame impalateddy swimstylazara larsson

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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