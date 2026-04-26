in Music News

Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” Officially Rises To #1 At Pop Radio

Olivia Dean scores another #1 hit.

Olivia Dena - So Easy (To Fall In Love) video screenshot | UMG

The Grammy winner for Best New Artist scores her second career pop radio #1 this week, as “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” tops the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “So Easy” earns #1 thanks to the ~16,761 plays it received during the April 19-25 tracking period (+260).

She previously hit #1 with “Man I Need.”

Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” drops a spot to #2, while Kehlani’s “Folded” ascends one position to #2. Sabrina Carpenter’s “When Did You Get Hot?” (#4, +2) and sombr’s “homewrecker” (#5, +2) each make two-position gains to enter the Top 5.

Bruno MarskehlaniOlivia deansabrina carpenterso easy (to fall in love)sombr

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Jennifer Lopez & David Guetta’s “Save Me Tonight” Becomes #1 On Dance Radio Chart

Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” Earns 7th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song