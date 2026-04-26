Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” Officially Rises To #1 At Pop Radio

The Grammy winner for Best New Artist scores her second career pop radio #1 this week, as “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” tops the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.
Up one place from last week’s position, “So Easy” earns #1 thanks to the ~16,761 plays it received during the April 19-25 tracking period (+260).
She previously hit #1 with “Man I Need.”
Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” drops a spot to #2, while Kehlani’s “Folded” ascends one position to #2. Sabrina Carpenter’s “When Did You Get Hot?” (#4, +2) and sombr’s “homewrecker” (#5, +2) each make two-position gains to enter the Top 5.