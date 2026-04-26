in Music News

DaBaby’s “Pop Dat Thang” Officially Reaches #1 At Urban Radio

“Pop Dat Thang” takes over the top spot at urban radio.

DaBaby - Pop Dat Thang video screenshot | Interscope

DaBaby’s “Pop Dat Thang” officially reaches #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase urban radio chart.

The song enjoys a four-place lift to #1, courtesy of the ~5,902 spins it received during the April 19-25 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 1,304.

Up one place, T.I.’s “Let Em Know” claims #2 on this week’s chart.

Kehlani’s “Folded” concurrently falls one level to #3, as Chris Brown’s “It Depends (featuring Bryson Tiller)” stays at #4.

Down four places, Lil Baby’s “Mrs. Trendsetter” occupies the #5 position on this week’s Mediabase urban chart.

bryson tillerChris Browndababykehlanilil babypop dat thangT.I.ti

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

J. Cole’s “WHO TF IZ U” Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Luke Combs’ “Days Like These” Earns #1 At Country Radio, “Sleepless In A Hotel Room” Stays At #2