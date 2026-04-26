Jennifer Lopez & David Guetta’s “Save Me Tonight” Becomes #1 On Dance Radio Chart

Jennifer Lopez & David Guetta’s collaborative “Save Me Tonight” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart.
The song, which was #3 last week, takes #1 thanks to the ~734 plays it received during the April 19-25 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by a massive 207.
Mau P’s “neck” rises two levels to #2, and Bebe Rexha’s “New Religion” elevates three places to #3 on this week’s dance chart.
Armin Van Buuren & Glockenbach’s “Sun Shines On Me” enjoys a one-place rise to #4 on the chart, and Illenium & Ellie Goulding’s “Don’t Want Your Love” drops four places to #5.