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Jennifer Lopez & David Guetta’s “Save Me Tonight” Becomes #1 On Dance Radio Chart

“Save Me Tonight” hits #1 on the dance radio chart.

Jennifer Lopez & David Guetta - Save Me Tonight video screenshot | Warner

Jennifer Lopez & David Guetta’s collaborative “Save Me Tonight” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart.

The song, which was #3 last week, takes #1 thanks to the ~734 plays it received during the April 19-25 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by a massive 207.

Mau P’s “neck” rises two levels to #2, and Bebe Rexha’s “New Religion” elevates three places to #3 on this week’s dance chart.

Armin Van Buuren & Glockenbach’s “Sun Shines On Me” enjoys a one-place rise to #4 on the chart, and Illenium & Ellie Goulding’s “Don’t Want Your Love” drops four places to #5.

armin van buurenbebe rexhadavid guettaellie gouldingglockenbachilleniumJennifer Lopezmau psave me tonight

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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