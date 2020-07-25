“Upside-Down Magic” Stars Izabela Rose, Siena Agudong Scheduled For July 29 “Good Morning America”

Disney Channel’s new original movie “Upside-Down Magic” will premiere on Friday, July 31.

Two days earlier, stars Izabela Rose and Siena Agudong will make a high-profile daytime television appearance.

The actresses will appear on the July 29 edition of “Good Morning America.” That morning’s episode of the ABC series will also feature an interview with Ron Howard, Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson, and parenting tips from Kristin Gallant and Deena Margolin.

Who else can you expect on “GMA” this coming week? ABC’s lineup follows:

Monday, July 27 — Actor Chris Meloni (“Maxxx”); author Norm Eisen (“A Case for the American People”); Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy (“Muppets Now”); parenting tips with Dr. Helen Mo

Tuesday, July 28 — Parenting tips with Dr. Jazmine McCoy

Wednesday, July 29 — Director Ron Howard (“Rebuilding Paradise”); actors Izabela Rose and Siena Agudong (“Upside-Down Magic”); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson; parenting tips with Kristin Gallant and Deena Margolin

Thursday, July 30 — Producer Kerry Washington and voting rights specialist Dale Ho (“The Fight”); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, July 31 — GMA Summer Concert Series continues with a performance by The Killers

Saturday, Aug. 1 — Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson