Rihanna To Discuss Fenty Skin On July 31 “Daily Pop” Episode

On July 31, Rihanna will expand her beauty and fashion empire with the launch of Fenty Skin.

The impending launch has already amassed ample buzz, but the entertainment superstar will look to add more momentum with a high-profile television appearance. According to E!, Rihanna will discuss Fenty Skin on that day’s edition of “Daily Pop.”

Rihanna is the only celebrity guest listed for the daytime news-and-talk show. E!’s complete lineup for this coming week’s “Daily Pop” episodes follows:

Friday, July 31 – Superstar Rihanna on her new skincare launch, Fenty Skin