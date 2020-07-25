in TV News

Rihanna To Discuss Fenty Skin On July 31 “Daily Pop” Episode

Rihanna’s latest product line launches that day.

Rihanna - Fenty Skin commercial screenshot, via @fentyskin on Instagram

On July 31, Rihanna will expand her beauty and fashion empire with the launch of Fenty Skin.

The impending launch has already amassed ample buzz, but the entertainment superstar will look to add more momentum with a high-profile television appearance. According to E!, Rihanna will discuss Fenty Skin on that day’s edition of “Daily Pop.”

Rihanna is the only celebrity guest listed for the daytime news-and-talk show. E!’s complete lineup for this coming week’s “Daily Pop” episodes follows:

Monday, July 27 – Loni Love on E!’s new “Celebrity Call Center” series, plus her new book I Tried to Change So You Don’t Have To

Tuesday, July 28 – The Primetime Emmy Awards Nominations are out today, and we’ve got all the big celebrity nominee reactions

Wednesday, July 29 – Martha Stewart shows us how to make summer sangria from her Rosé Sangria with Nectarines and Strawberries line

Thursday, July 30 – Greg Kelley from the Showtime docuseries “Outcry”

Friday, July 31 – Superstar Rihanna on her new skincare launch, Fenty Skin

