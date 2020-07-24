in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Taylor Swift’s New Album “Folklore” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

“Folklore” unsurprisingly soars to #1 on the US iTunes sales chart.

Taylor Swift - folklore back cover / track list | Via @taylorswift13 on Twitter

Famous for her elaborate album release campaigns, Taylor Swift tried something different for LP number eight. The superstar released her new album “folklore” with less than a full day of prior notice.

It remains to be seen how the “surprise” launch strategy will impact the album’s overall opening week sales and consumption totals. It definitely did not, however, prevent the album from making an immediate splash on iTunes.

Indeed, the explicit version of “Folklore” soared to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes album chart shortly after its release. It remains in that position as of press time at 1:20AM ET Friday morning — and is all-but-certain to retain the throne for the foreseeable future.

The clean version concurrently holds the #7 position on iTunes.

Interestingly, Swift’s previous album “Lover” has also spent the past several days near the top of the listing. “Lover” was made available at a discounted $6.99 price point earlier this week and then received additional action when Swift announced the follow-up. As of press time, the 2019 album is #5 on the chart.

folkloreTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Taylor Swift Scores Big Spotify Playlist Looks For “Folklore” Songs “Cardigan,” “Exile”