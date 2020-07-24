Taylor Swift’s New Album “Folklore” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Famous for her elaborate album release campaigns, Taylor Swift tried something different for LP number eight. The superstar released her new album “folklore” with less than a full day of prior notice.

It remains to be seen how the “surprise” launch strategy will impact the album’s overall opening week sales and consumption totals. It definitely did not, however, prevent the album from making an immediate splash on iTunes.

Indeed, the explicit version of “Folklore” soared to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes album chart shortly after its release. It remains in that position as of press time at 1:20AM ET Friday morning — and is all-but-certain to retain the throne for the foreseeable future.

The clean version concurrently holds the #7 position on iTunes.

Interestingly, Swift’s previous album “Lover” has also spent the past several days near the top of the listing. “Lover” was made available at a discounted $6.99 price point earlier this week and then received additional action when Swift announced the follow-up. As of press time, the 2019 album is #5 on the chart.