Tate McRae’s “You Broke Me First” Headed To Pop Radio Amid TikTok, Spotify Buzz

Over the past several weeks, Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” has been amassing buzz on key digital platforms. The song has provided the backdrop for thousands of videos on TikTok, while securing a position on Spotify’s influential Today’s Top Hits playlist.

Amid the buzz, McRae and the RCA radio team are releasing the song as an official pop radio single. According to AllAccess, RCA has set an August 4 “impact date” for the single.

Previous McRae releases have received airplay from select stations, but “you broke me first” will be the first to receive a formal push at the format. RCA had originally eyed “Vicious (featuring Lil Mosey)” as McRae’s debut radio single (and had even announced a July impact date), but the undeniable buzz over “you broke me first” led to a change in plans.

Peach Tree Rascals’ “Mariposa,” another breakthrough effort, will also be impacting in conjunction with the August 4 add board.