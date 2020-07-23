in Music News

Tate McRae’s “You Broke Me First” Headed To Pop Radio Amid TikTok, Spotify Buzz

“you broke me first” will impact pop radio in early August.

Tate McRae - You Broke Me First Lyric Video Screen | RCA

Over the past several weeks, Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” has been amassing buzz on key digital platforms. The song has provided the backdrop for thousands of videos on TikTok, while securing a position on Spotify’s influential Today’s Top Hits playlist.

Amid the buzz, McRae and the RCA radio team are releasing the song as an official pop radio single. According to AllAccess, RCA has set an August 4 “impact date” for the single.

Previous McRae releases have received airplay from select stations, but “you broke me first” will be the first to receive a formal push at the format. RCA had originally eyed “Vicious (featuring Lil Mosey)” as McRae’s debut radio single (and had even announced a July impact date), but the undeniable buzz over “you broke me first” led to a change in plans.

Peach Tree Rascals’ “Mariposa,” another breakthrough effort, will also be impacting in conjunction with the August 4 add board.

tate mcraeyou broke me first

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Miranda Lambert’s “Bluebird” Headed For #1 At Country Radio