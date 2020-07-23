in Music News

Miranda Lambert’s “Bluebird” Headed For #1 At Country Radio

“Bluebird” is set to reach #1 on this week’s country radio chart.

Miranda Lambert - Bluebird Press Photo | Courtesy of RCA/Vanner Records

Barring a highly unlikely late-week collapse, Miranda Lambert’s “Bluebird” will officially reach #1 at country radio this week.

After the first four days of the July 19-25 tracking period, “Bluebird” holds a clear lead on Mediabase’s building and rolling airplay charts. Given that it also has a clear momentum advantage over the next-biggest songs, it should have no trouble keeping its #1 position as the chart goes final.

“Bluebird” is also the frontrunner to claim #1 on this week’s Billboard Country Airplay chart. That chart runs on a Monday-Sunday tracking period, accounts for a slightly different airplay panel, and also uses a different methodology (audience impressions vs. Mediabase’s proprietary chart points formula).

Lambert last reached #1 as part of Jason Aldean’s 2018 hit “Drowns The Whiskey.” Her previous solo #1 was 2014’s “Automatic.”

It is worth noting, however, that “Automatic” only topped the Mediabase chart while peaking at #3 on Billboard. Her last solo song to top both charts was 2012’s “Over You.”

bluebirdMiranda Lambert

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

