Miranda Lambert’s “Bluebird” Headed For #1 At Country Radio

Barring a highly unlikely late-week collapse, Miranda Lambert’s “Bluebird” will officially reach #1 at country radio this week.

After the first four days of the July 19-25 tracking period, “Bluebird” holds a clear lead on Mediabase’s building and rolling airplay charts. Given that it also has a clear momentum advantage over the next-biggest songs, it should have no trouble keeping its #1 position as the chart goes final.

“Bluebird” is also the frontrunner to claim #1 on this week’s Billboard Country Airplay chart. That chart runs on a Monday-Sunday tracking period, accounts for a slightly different airplay panel, and also uses a different methodology (audience impressions vs. Mediabase’s proprietary chart points formula).

Lambert last reached #1 as part of Jason Aldean’s 2018 hit “Drowns The Whiskey.” Her previous solo #1 was 2014’s “Automatic.”

It is worth noting, however, that “Automatic” only topped the Mediabase chart while peaking at #3 on Billboard. Her last solo song to top both charts was 2012’s “Over You.”