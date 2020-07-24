Taylor Swift Scores Big Spotify Playlist Looks For “Folklore” Songs “Cardigan,” “Exile”

Although there seemed to be (since corrected) technical difficulties with its debut on Apple platforms, Taylor Swift’s new album “folklore” launched promptly at midnight late Thursday/early Friday on Spotify.

The album, predictably, garnered ample representation on the platform’s key playlists.

Focus track “cardigan,” in fact, claims #1 on the influential New Music Friday playlist. “exile (featuring Bon Iver)” appears at #7 on the listing, which reaches 3.75 million subscribers.

“cardigan” additionally appears at #4 on the Today’s Top Hits list, which boasts a “like” count of 26.58 million. “exile” also takes #2 on Pop Rising, while “cardigan” grabs #6 on the list that features “the hits of tomorrow.” Just under 2 million Spotify users follow Pop Rising.