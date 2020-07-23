in Music News

J. Cole’s “The Climb Back” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

“The Climb Back” climbs to #1 on the US iTunes sales chart.

J. Cole - Lewis Street audio cover - YouTube | Dreamville/Roc Nation

“The Climb Back,” one of two songs on J. Cole’s new “Lewis Street” release, is off to a strong start on the US iTunes sales chart.

The song, which was released late Wednesday night, reached #1 on the listing late Thursday morning. It remains in that spot as of press time at 12:05PM ET.

“The Climb Back” seized the throne from DJ Khaled’s “POPSTAR (featuring Drake),” which is now #2 on the listing. Kygo & Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got To Do With It” follows at #2.

J. Cole’s “Lewis Street” release also includes “Lion King On Ice,” which is now #21 on the all-genre listing.

j. colelewis streetthe climb back

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Season 3 Of Netflix’s “Baby” Will Be Released In September, Teaser Revealed