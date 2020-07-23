J. Cole’s “The Climb Back” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

“The Climb Back,” one of two songs on J. Cole’s new “Lewis Street” release, is off to a strong start on the US iTunes sales chart.

The song, which was released late Wednesday night, reached #1 on the listing late Thursday morning. It remains in that spot as of press time at 12:05PM ET.

“The Climb Back” seized the throne from DJ Khaled’s “POPSTAR (featuring Drake),” which is now #2 on the listing. Kygo & Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got To Do With It” follows at #2.

J. Cole’s “Lewis Street” release also includes “Lion King On Ice,” which is now #21 on the all-genre listing.