Summer Walker’s “Life On Earth” Songs Debut On Billboard Hot 100 & Bubbling Under Hot 100 Charts

Two songs from Summer Walker’s “Life On Earth” debut on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart. The other three make the Bubbling Under Hot 100.

“Life On Earth,” the best-performing song, starts at #84 on this week’s listing. “My Affection (with PARTYNEXTDOOR)” concurrently starts at #86 on the all-genre chart.

The Hot 100 accounts for activity across streams, sales, and radio activity.

The other three tracks debut on the Bubbling Under Hot 100, which uses the same methodology but features the Top 25 songs that have yet to appear on the actual Hot 100. “SWV (with NO1-NOAH)” debuts at #1 on that listing, while “White Tee (with NO1-NOAH)” takes #3. “Deeper” meanwhile arrives at #8.