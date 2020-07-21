in Music News

Summer Walker’s “Life On Earth” Songs Debut On Billboard Hot 100 & Bubbling Under Hot 100 Charts

All five songs are charting this week.

Summer Walker - Let It Go Lyric Video Screen | LVRN/Interscope

Two songs from Summer Walker’s “Life On Earth” debut on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart. The other three make the Bubbling Under Hot 100.

“Life On Earth,” the best-performing song, starts at #84 on this week’s listing. “My Affection (with PARTYNEXTDOOR)” concurrently starts at #86 on the all-genre chart.

The Hot 100 accounts for activity across streams, sales, and radio activity.

The other three tracks debut on the Bubbling Under Hot 100, which uses the same methodology but features the Top 25 songs that have yet to appear on the actual Hot 100. “SWV (with NO1-NOAH)” debuts at #1 on that listing, while “White Tee (with NO1-NOAH)” takes #3. “Deeper” meanwhile arrives at #8.

life on earthsummer walker

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

