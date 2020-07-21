in Pop Culture

Olivia Culpo Shares Gorgeous Behind-The-Scenes Pictures, Video To Celebrate Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Release

The 2020 swimsuit issue arrived Tuesday.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue - 2020 Cover with Kate Bock, Jasmine Sanders and Olivia Culpo | Shot by Yu Tsai | ABG-SI LLC / Maven

The 2020 edition of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue arrived Tuesday. In celebration of the launch, cover model Olivia Culpo offered fans a behind-the-scenes look at her shoot.

The former Miss Universe, who appears on the cover alongside fellow models Kate Bock and Jasmine Sanders, posted the behind-the-scenes shots as an Instagram gallery Tuesday night. Along with numerous photos, the gallery includes a video from the Yu Tsai-led shoot. She looks characteristically fantastic in all parts of the gallery.

“What a dream come true,” notes Culpo in the caption.

Also available as a web edition, the 2020 Swimsuit Issue features numerous standout models like Josephine Skriver, Camille Kostek, Kelsey Merritt, Tanaye White, Samantha Hoopes, and Valentina Sampaio. Sampaio is notably the first transgender model to appear in the issue.

The Issue launches fourteen months after the 2019 edition. While COVID-driven quarantining is surely limiting in-person press opportunities, the issue has amassed a considerable amount of digital buzz in recent weeks.

Culpo’s behind-the-scenes Instagram post is available on her feed.

Olivia Culpo

