Loren Gray Releases Lyric Video For “Alone,” Song Featured In Best Buy Back To School Campaign

Noting that it is the first love song she has ever written, Loren Gray on Tuesday released her new track “Alone.”

Loren co-wrote “Alone” with her “Cake” collaborators Elsa Curran, Lilian Caputo, and The Wavys. Like “Cake,” The Wavys also handled production duties for the track, which Loren recorded at home during quarantine.

“I’m so happy it’s out in the world and I hope my fans aka my angels love ‘Alone’ as much as I do,” says Loren in a press statement about the new release.

In addition to releasing the audio, the pop artist and social media phenomenon shared a Raja Dava-created lyric video for the new release.

Virgin Records (Capitol Music Group), meanwhile, confirmed that Loren and “Alone” will appear in Best Buy’s Back To School Campaign for Lenovo Laptops. The campaign spotlights “Alone” in its “choose your own adventure” video series.

The 18-year-old artist boasts over 45 million followers on TikTok and nearly 20 million on Instagram. Her music is also gaining traction on Spotify, where she boasts over 1.3 million monthly listeners.