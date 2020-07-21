Dixie D’Amelio’s “Be Happy” Reaches Top 3 On US Spotify Viral 50 Chart, Top 10 On Global Chart; Video Reaches 50 Million YouTube Views

Dixie D’Amelio’s “Be Happy” continues to attract interest on key digital platforms, rocketing into the upper reaches of the latest Spotify viral charts while reaching a key YouTube milestone.

The social media star’s debut single notably enters Spotify’s US Viral 50 at #3. Only Cmten’s “NEVER MET!” (#1) and ppcocaine’s “DDLG” (#2) appear higher on the listing, which accounts for viral activity on July 20, 2020.

“Be Happy” meanwhile starts at #7 on the Global Viral 50 chart.

To date, the song boasts over 15 million global Spotify streams.

It, moreover, reaches an even bigger milestone on YouTube. The music video, which was released on July 1, crossed the 50 million view mark on Tuesday, July 21.