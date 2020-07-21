Kid Cudi & Eminem’s “Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady” Debuts At #1 On Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart, Top 25 On Hot 100

Given that it spent most of its opening week atop the US iTunes sales chart, it should come as no surprise that Kid Cudi’s “The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady (featuring Eminem)” debuts at #1 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart.

Indeed, the high-profile collaboration was America’s best-selling single during the July 10-16 tracking period.

Thanks to its strong opening week sales performance, as well as solid inaugural streaming numbers, “Moon Man & Slim Shady” arrives at #22 on the overall Hot 100. It was the top debut not from Juice WRLD’s megahit” Legends Never Die” album.

The song is the 13th Hot 100 entry for Kid Cudi and 89th for Eminem.