Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” Reaches 10 Weeks At #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” adds yet another week to its impressive alternative radio reign.

Played ~3,249 times during the July 12-18 tracking period, “Level Of Concern” celebrates a tenth week atop the Mediabase alternative radio chart. This week’s count actually tops last week’s mark by 25, signifying the song’s impressive longevity.

It first reached #1 during the May 10-16 tracking period.

As for this week’s chart, AJR’s “Bang!” holds at #2. The Head and the Heart’s “Honeybee” rises two spots to #3, while Tame Impala’s “Lost In Yesterday” holds at #4.

Down two spots, Powfu’s “death bed / coffee for your head (featuring beabadoobee)” takes the #5 position.