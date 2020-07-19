in Music News

Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” Reaches 10 Weeks At #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

“Level Of Concern” is still the biggest song at alternative radio.

twenty one pilots - Level Of Concern cover via @tylerrjoseph on Twitter | WMG/Fueled By Ramen

Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” adds yet another week to its impressive alternative radio reign.

Played ~3,249 times during the July 12-18 tracking period, “Level Of Concern” celebrates a tenth week atop the Mediabase alternative radio chart. This week’s count actually tops last week’s mark by 25, signifying the song’s impressive longevity.

It first reached #1 during the May 10-16 tracking period.

As for this week’s chart, AJR’s “Bang!” holds at #2. The Head and the Heart’s “Honeybee” rises two spots to #3, while Tame Impala’s “Lost In Yesterday” holds at #4.

Down two spots, Powfu’s “death bed / coffee for your head (featuring beabadoobee)” takes the #5 position.

ajrbeabadoobeelevel of concernpowfutame impalathe head and the hearttwenty one pilots

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Enjoys 10th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

Sam Hunt’s “Hard To Forget” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio