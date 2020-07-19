Sam Hunt’s “Hard To Forget” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

Sam Hunt’s “Hard To Forget” predictably rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one spot from last week, “Hard To Forget” seizes the throne from Luke Bryan’s two-week #1 “One Margarita.”

Along with taking #1 for chart points, “Hard To Forget” ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the July 12-18 tracking period.

“Hard To Forget” follows “Leave The Night On,” “Take Your Time,” “House Party,” “Make You Miss Me,” “Body Like A Back Road,” and “Kinfolks” as Hunt’s seventh #1 country radio hit.

The aforementioned “One Margarita” falls to #2 this week, while Miranda Lambert’s “Bluebird” stays at #3. Chris Janson’s “Done” holds at #4, and Maddie & Tae’s “Die From A Broken Heart” rises one spot to #5.