in Music News

Sam Hunt’s “Hard To Forget” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

“Hard To Forget” rises to #1 on this week’s chart, becoming Hunt’s seventh chart-topper.

Sam Hunt - Hard To Forget video screen | Courtesy of MCA Nashville/UMG

Sam Hunt’s “Hard To Forget” predictably rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one spot from last week, “Hard To Forget” seizes the throne from Luke Bryan’s two-week #1 “One Margarita.”

Along with taking #1 for chart points, “Hard To Forget” ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the July 12-18 tracking period.

“Hard To Forget” follows “Leave The Night On,” “Take Your Time,” “House Party,” “Make You Miss Me,” “Body Like A Back Road,” and “Kinfolks” as Hunt’s seventh #1 country radio hit.

The aforementioned “One Margarita” falls to #2 this week, while Miranda Lambert’s “Bluebird” stays at #3. Chris Janson’s “Done” holds at #4, and Maddie & Tae’s “Die From A Broken Heart” rises one spot to #5.

chris jansonluke bryanmaddie & taeMiranda Lambertsam hunt

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” Reaches 10 Weeks At #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

Maddie & Tae’s “Die From A Broken Heart” Enters Top 5 At Country Radio