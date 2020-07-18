The Chicks, Maren Morris Scheduled For Upcoming “Watch What Happens Live” Episodes

To support their album “Gaslighter,” The Chicks will make an appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

The iconic trio will appear on the Tuesday, July 21 edition of the late-night talk show. As of press time, they are the only guests listed for the broadcast.

They are not, however, the only noteworthy music actset to appear on “WWHL” this week. Maren Morris is booked for the July 22 episode; she will be part of the nightly discussion with Andy Cohen and fellow guest Dorit Kemsley.

Complete listings follow:

Sunday, July 19 – SHAHS OF SUNSET REUNION PART 1 Show 17119

Monday, July 20 – CHRISTINE “BUGSY” DRAKE and JESSICA MORE Show 17120

Tuesday, July 21 – THE CHICKS Show 17121

Wednesday, July 22 – MAREN MORRIS and DORIT KEMSLEY Show 17122

Thursday, July 23 – LEAH MCSWEENEY and MICHELLE BUTEAU Show 17123