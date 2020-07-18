Pop Radio Listeners Are Loving Harry Styles’ “Adore You,” “Watermelon Sugar”

Both official singles from Harry Styles’ “Fine Line” have garnered considerable airplay at pop radio. “Adore You,” the first official single, reached #1 earlier this year and still holds a Top 10 position on the Mediabase pop radio chart. Follow-up “Watermelon Sugar” has been the format’s greatest gainer in July — and will reach the Top 5 on this week’s chart.

Based on the latest Mediabase/Critical Mass Media callout report, listeners are very happy with the heavy Harry Styles airplay.

Of the 19 “current” pop songs in this week’s survey, “Adore You” boasts the #1 positive reception, the #1 net positive reception (positive – negative), and the #2 favorite rating. It meanwhile holds the #7 (7th-lowest) negative reception. Although the negative score is not as impressive as its other marks, it is still good — and also understandable given its age in the market.

“Watermelon Sugar” is also posting excellent scores. It is #4 for positive, #2 (second-lowest) for negative, #3 for net positive, and #1 for favorite rating.

— In addition to scoring at radio, “Adore You” and “Watermelon Sugar” have also fared well on the consumption front. They are both bona fide successes, confirming Styles’ ability to achieve major hit singles in addition to posting big album and concert ticket numbers.