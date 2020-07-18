in Music News

Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” Reaches 12x Platinum In Australia

“Dance Monkey” reaches a new multi-platinum tier in the artist’s home country.

Tones and I's Dance Monkey video | Lemon Tree / Artists Only

Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey,” which enjoyed a record-breaking stint atop the ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart, just reached a new multi-platinum tier in the country.

According to ARIA, the global phenomenon has attained 12x status in the Land Down Under.

The award signifies at least 840,000 in Australian units.

“Dance Monkey” ruled the ARIA chart for 21 consecutive weeks in late 2019, by far breaking the previous record of 15 weeks (held by Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You”). After ceding the throne to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” in late December, “Dance Monkey” returned to #1 for three additional weeks in January.

Indeed, it spent a grand total of 24 weeks at #1.

Now in its 58th total week on the chart, “Dance Monkey” still appears prominently at #29.

