DJ Khaled & Drake’s “POPSTAR” Debuts At #1 On US & Global Apple Music Streaming Charts, Also Tops US Spotify

DJ Khaled’s new “POPSTAR (featuring Drake)” made an opening day impact on the major streaming platforms.

The collaboration earned #1 on the US and Global Apple Music charts for Friday, July 17. It meanwhile started at #1 on US Spotify with 2.014 million opening day American streams, while grabbing #4 on the global chart with 4.282 million worldwide Spotify streams.

“POPSTAR” was one of two DJ Khaled-Drake collaborations to launch Friday.

“GREECE,” the other, took #2 on US and Global Apple Music. It concurrently arrived at #10 and #22 on the US and Global Spotify charts, respectively.

The collaborations have also fared well on the US iTunes sales chart, with “POPSTAR” and “GREECE” respectively appearing at #2 and #3 at press time. Only Kygo & Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got To Do With It” is selling at a faster pace.