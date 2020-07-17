in Music News

Kygo & Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got To Do With It” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; DJ Khaled & Drake Have Two Songs In Top 4

“What’s Love Got To Do With It” is having a great first day on iTunes.

Kygo & Tina Turner - What's Love Got To Do With It Cover | Sony

Last summer, Kygo reached #2 on the US iTunes sales chart with his reworked version of the late Whitney Houston’s “Higher Love” cover. The acclaimed release ended up showing significant longevity and surely fueled interest in future Kygo interpretations of 80s classics.

This Friday, Kygo released such a record. He and Tina Turner collaborated on a new version of her iconic “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” and it is amassing considerable opening day interest. It flew all the way to #1 on US iTunes Friday morning.

Indeed, the song rules the all-genre chart as of press time at 11:20AM ET Friday morning.

The closest competition comes from another new release — DJ Khaled’s “POPSTAR (featuring Drake).”

Jimmie Allen & Nelly’s “Good Times Roll,” which reached #1 Thursday, is now #3 on the chart. “Greece,” the second of DJ Khaled’s two new Drake collaborations, appears at #4. Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita” closes out the Top 5 at #5.

