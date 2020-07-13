Every Track From Pop Smoke’s “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon” Makes Billboard Hot 100 Chart; 7 Appear In Top 40

As the late Pop Smoke’s “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon” earns #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, songs from the product garner ample representation on the Billboard Hot 100 listing.

All nineteen tracks, in fact, claim a position on the listing.

Per a previous report, “For The Night” leads the way with a #6 bow on this week’s listing. It marks the late artist’s first Top 10 hit on the all-genre chart.

Another six songs appear inside the Top 40: “The Woo” at #11, “Dior” at #22, “Got It On Me” at #31, “Aim For The Moon” at #34, “Gangstas” at #37, and “44 Bulldog” at #39.

The other twelve tracks appear as follows: “Something Special” (#41), “Yea Yea” (#43), “Mood Swings” (#44), “Make It Rain” (#49), “What You Know About Love” (#52), “Snitching” (#54), “Bad Bitch From Tokyo” (#55), “Enjoy Yourself” (#56), “Creature” (#57), “West Coast Shit” (#65), “Diana” (#76), and “Tunnel Vision” (#79).