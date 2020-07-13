in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” Spends 5th Week As #1 Song In America

“ROCKSTAR” enjoys a fifth week atop the Hot 100.

The top of this week’s Billboard Hot 100 mirrors last week’s chart, as DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” again ranks as America’s #1 song.

The smash spends a fifth week as the top overall song in America, while also retaining its crown on the Streaming Songs subchart. “ROCKSTAR” additionally rises to #2 on Digital Song Sales and #5 on Radio Songs.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” rises one spot to #2 on this week’s Hot 100, while Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN (featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne)” declines one place to #3. Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce)” and SAINt JHN’s “Roses” hold at #4 and #5, respectively.

— This week’s top debut belongs to the late Pop Smoke, whose “For The Night (featuring DaBaby & Lil Baby)” arrives at #6. The track represents Pop Smoke’s first Top 10 hit on the Hot 100; it is the fifth for Lil Baby and fourth for DaBaby.l

