James Bay’s “Chew On My Heart” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

James Bay’s new single “Chew On My Heart” arrived late last week. Hot adult contemporary unsurprisingly gave the song a warm welcome.

Picked up by 23 Mediabase-monitored stations, “Chew On My Heart” tops this week’s Mediabase Hot AC add board.

Sia’s “Together” follows in second with 19 pickups, while an add count of 10 positions Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” in third place.

Gavin James’ “Boxes” and Kelsea Ballerini & Halsey’s “the other girl” follow in a tie for fourth. Each song won support from 8 stations this week.