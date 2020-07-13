in Music News

James Bay’s “Chew On My Heart” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“Chew On My Heart” tops this week’s Hot AC radio add board.

James Bay - Chew On My Heart cover, courtesy of Republic Records

James Bay’s new single “Chew On My Heart” arrived late last week. Hot adult contemporary unsurprisingly gave the song a warm welcome.

Picked up by 23 Mediabase-monitored stations, “Chew On My Heart” tops this week’s Mediabase Hot AC add board.

Sia’s “Together” follows in second with 19 pickups, while an add count of 10 positions Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” in third place.

Gavin James’ “Boxes” and Kelsea Ballerini & Halsey’s “the other girl” follow in a tie for fourth. Each song won support from 8 stations this week.

charlie puthchew on my heartgabby barrettgavin jameshalseyjames baykelsea ballerinisia

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Every Track From Pop Smoke’s “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon” Makes Billboard Hot 100 Chart; 7 Appear In Top 40