Songs By Jack Harlow, Kygo & OneRepublic, Topic & A7S Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio; Ava Max, StaySolidRocky, AJ Mitchell Top 50

As it reaches #1 on the rhythmic radio chart, Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN” earns a Top 40 position on the Mediabase pop radio listing.

Below last week’s chart at #45, “WHATS POPPIN” enters this week’s Top 40 at #34. The multi-format hit received 1,214 spins during the July 5-11 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 464.

Kygo & OneRepublic’s “Lose Somebody” and Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me” also enter this week’s Top 40.

The former, which received 1,195 spins (+388), rises nine spots to #35. Credited with 1,096 spins (+497), “Breaking Me” ascends seven spots to #40.

— Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens,” StaySolidRocky’s “Party Girl,” and AJ Mitchell’s “Burn” concurrently make moves just below the chart, as each officially earns a Top 50 position.

Played 928 times during the tracking period (+455), “Kings & Queens” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #43 song. It was #53 last week.

“Party Girl” enjoys an eight-place lift to #47, courtesy of its 667 spins (+221).

Up three places, “Burn” takes #48 with 659 plays (+103).

Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” and Natalia Damini’s “Pacemaker (featuring Petey Pablo)” meanwhile return to the Top 50 this week. The former rises seven places to #45, and the latter ascends six spots to #50.