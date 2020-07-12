Songs By Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez, Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio, Young T & Bugsey, AJR Songs Make Top 30

Continuing their rapid airplay gains, Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez’s “Past Life,” and Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” officially enter the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up seven places, “Past Life” earns #22 on this week’s listing. The song received 3,623 spins during the July 5-11 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 1,876. Only Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” (+1,981) enjoyed a greater gain this week.

Played 2,641 times during the tracking week (+1,535), “Savage Love” rises thirteen places to #25. It ranks as the week’s #3 airplay gainer, after “Watermelon Sugar” and “Past Life.”

— As “Past Life” and “Savage Love” score Top 25 positions, Young T & Bugsey’s “Don’t Rush (featuring Headie One)” and AJR’s “Bang!” garner Top 30 positions.

A three-place rise brings “Don’t Rush” to #29. The multi-format single received 1,741 pop spins during the official tracking week (+231).

As it reaches #2 on the alternative chart, “Bang!” rises four spots to #30 at pop. It posted a tracking period pop play count of 1,558 (+133).