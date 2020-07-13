Special Look: GFriend Previews New “Song Of The Sirens” EP During Media Showcase

GFriend’s new EP “Song Of The Sirens” will launch at 6PM KST / 5AM EDT on Monday, July 13.

Hours prior to the release, the popular girl group took part in a media showcase. The event found the group previewing new songs from the EP, as well as answering questions from global media.

Featuring six tracks, the EP deals with the theme of “temptation.”

The pop-driven “Apple” will serve as the title/focus track, and the striking music video will arrive with the album at 6PM KST. The compelling song and video help GFriend illustrate the latest phase of its transformation, this time embodying a “vibrant witch” aesthetic.

Other tracks include “Eye Of The Storm,” “Room Of Mirrors,” “Tarot Cards,” “Creme Brulee,” and “Stairs In The North.”

Following the showcase, Source Music and Big Hit Entertainment released photos to the media participants:

