in Music News

Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN” Reaches #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

“WHATS POPPIN” narrowly beats out “ROCKSTAR” for #1 on this week’s chart.

Jack Harlow by Krista Schlueter | Press photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN” wins a close race to claim #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “WHATS POPPIN” seizes the throne from DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch).”

“WHATS POPPIN” received ~6,721 spins during the July 5-11 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 605 plays. “ROCKSTAR,” which dips to #2, received ~6,617 spins (+117).

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce)” holds at #3 on this week’s edition of the chart, while Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” spends another week at #4. Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” also holds steady, notching another week in the #5 position.

beyonceChris Browndababyjack harlowlil moseymegan thee stallionroddy ricchwhats poppinyoung thug

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” Reaches #1 At Urban Radio

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Enjoys 7th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart, 9th Week As Hot AC Radio’s Biggest Song