Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN” Reaches #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN” wins a close race to claim #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.
Up one place from last week’s position, “WHATS POPPIN” seizes the throne from DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch).”
“WHATS POPPIN” received ~6,721 spins during the July 5-11 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 605 plays. “ROCKSTAR,” which dips to #2, received ~6,617 spins (+117).
Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce)” holds at #3 on this week’s edition of the chart, while Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” spends another week at #4. Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” also holds steady, notching another week in the #5 position.
Loading…